Zaccardo Signs Want To Go Inter

Cristian Zaccardo made a public admission that he would be very happy to get into the Inter squad, but admits that so far no offers have officially arrived Agen Bola Sbobet.

The figure who has also been recorded in the Italian national team squad is now a free transfer player, and earlier this year he launched a LinkedIn ad to try to find a club.

Since the close of the transfer window, the Nerazzurri and Lazio are both linked with Zaccardo’s move and the 35-year-old right-back will be happy if he moves to San Siro.

“I am being a free player, but I am fine and keep doing the exercises as usual,” Zaccardo explained to SportMediaset.

“I hope to get a call to play at high level again. To this day there is nothing official, but I would love to play for big clubs like Inter. “