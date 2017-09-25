Mourinho Utus Negotiator to Bring Dybala to MU

Manchester United (MU) manager Jose Mourinho plans to add new strikers. Juventus bomber, Paulo Dybala became the main game of The Red Devils next summer.

As reported by Tribal Football, Mourinho asked MU management set up big funds for bringing Dybala. Zlatan Ibrahimovic plans to be released next summer, so there is one empty slot on the front lines.

Funds of 155 million euros will be submitted to Juventus MU. Moreover, MU have a good record in bringing the Bianconeri stars to Old Trafford, like Paul Pogba.

Manchester United transfer negotiator Ed Woodward started an effort to meet Juventus representatives after being sent by Mourinho. Contacts with the Italian giants have started this year.

Juventus themselves do not try hard to hold the Argentine player. The origin of the transfer fee submitted by MU to Dybala in accordance with their wishes.

But, MU is not alone to get the former Palermo striker. Barcelona and Real Madrid have already monitored the development of Dybala with the Bianconeri.