Inter miss opportunity to bring Ozil

Inter have reportedly missed a chance to get a signature from Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

According to the media, the 28-year-old is never a real goal for sporting director, Inter Piero Ausilio and technical coordinator Walter Sabatini.

The site explains that the German-born figure has been offered to several Italian clubs but is rejected by all of them.

Ozil currently earns a salary worth 8 million Euros in the Gunners, but his tenure will end next summer and he is no longer indispensable by coach Arsene Wenger.

Furthermore, the media has ruled out any possible exchange deal that may involve Joao Mario, where Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti wants to continue working with him and rely on the Portuguese-born midfielder to continue to strengthen his care team.

Not yet known whether Inter are intending to bring Ozil to the San Siro if the opportunity came back.