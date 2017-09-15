Borneo FC Vs Persib Suspended, Maung Bandung Focus to Next Game

Persib Bandung team entourage canceled off to Samarinda on Thursday (14/09/2017) morning, after the game to face host Borneo FC canceled after the schedule Dadu Online.

Previously kick-off League 1 2017 match will take place at the Stadium Segiri, Samarinda, Saturday (16/09/2017), but had to be postponed because Borneo FC get sanction from Discipline Commission (Komdis) PSSI.

According to assistant coach Persib, Herrie Setyawan, Maung Bandung team had previously prepared as many as 18 players to face the game and the plan will depart from Husein Sastranegara Airport, Bandung.

“We got information from management that the match was postponed, but the reason I do not know,” Herrie said when contacted on Thursday (14/09/2017).

The cancellation of the away match makes the Maung Bandung team will again hold the training in preparation for the next match counter Bali United at home game at the Stadium Jalak Harupat, Bandung regency, Thursday (21/09/2017).

“Because we are off, we will continue training this afternoon to face the next opponent,” Herrie said.